Split Rock Lighthouse to Host Historic Tours by Lantern Light

Tours will Begin Saturday, October 9 at 6 p.m.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The history of Split Rock Lighthouse is set to come alive by the light of lantern this Saturday, Oct. 9.

Visitors will be guided to various first-person interpretations of important people throughout Split Rock Lighthouse’s story.

With tales of daring survival and perspectives that range for decades, six figures of Split Rock’s history share some of what their lives were like.

From the moments that proved vital to Split Rock’s function to what was important within their own lives, by the end of the night you’ll head away with a half-dozen stories that will stick with you for days to come.

Tours will be offered at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m, 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Each tour is limited to 20 people.

Tours leave promptly, please arrive 10 minutes early. Dress accordingly for the weather and bring a flashlight.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by clicking here.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.