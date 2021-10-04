UMD Anti-Sexual Assault Protest

DULUTH, Minn.- University of Minnesota Duluth students, staff, and faculty gathered today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Kirby Student Center, recognizing Consent Week with a stand-in protest.

The Stand-In Against Sexual Assault involved people lining up in the student center, holding signs in a protest against sexual violence.

Today’s protest is one of the many events lined up throughout the week to emphasize the importance of respect and consent.

“Both to support survivors and to address prevention,” said UMD Drug and Alcohol Educator Lauretta Perry. “What can we do to make our campus stronger, better, safer? It’s a continuous effort, and students have the ability to change the climate and the culture.”

Each year during Consent Week, people gather in support to continuously spread awareness about sexual assault.