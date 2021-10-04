Wrenshall Near Completion of Multi-Millon Dollar Project

Due to air quality concerns, the school was able to fund the projects through the state of Minnesota.

WRENSHALL, Minn. — “It was really awesome to see the stands packed with our students on one side, parents on the other cheering on our volleyball team,” Wrenshall Principal, Michelle Blanchard says.

Last Thursday, the Wrens played their first volleyball game on the brand new gym floor.

“Our students are thrilled. They just can’t believe this is their school. They are so excited to see the progress that’s happening and we are happening for them as well,” Wrenshall Superintendent, Kim Belcastro says.

It’s all part of a nearly 12-million dollar renovation to the school including an updated cafeteria, career and technical education site and more.

“We use this gym for a lot of different things. For all our programs. Christmas programs. Vet Programs. So this gym is highly used. It increases our safety aspect and just giving us more spaces to utilize,” Blanchard says.

“We were able to work with the Minnesota Department of Education to access a way to fund improvements to our school, not through voter approval,” Belcastro says

Including a new HVAC system and in the gym, a new floor, lights, ceiling along with new equipment.

“I’m actually very thrilled for our students and staff. It’s been a long road but I am very happy for them and happy for them to get it done,” Belcastro says.

The gym should be completely finished in two weeks.

All the renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the school year.