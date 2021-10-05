American Red Cross Spreads Fire Safety Awareness

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s Fire Prevention Week, and the American Red Cross is reminding Northlanders about resources they offer to help stop house fires.

The Red Cross gives out free smoke detectors and home installations to anybody who needs them in Northern Minnesota.

Since 2015, thousands of smoke alarms have been installed in our area by the Red Cross.

“We’ve installed almost 13,000 smoke detectors in at-risk homes, and we know that working smoke detectors in homes make it twice as likely that a person will get out of the home safely,” said executive director Dan Williams.