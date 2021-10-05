CHUM Receives Large Donation

DULUTH, Minn.- Last week, the CHUM Food Bank was asking for the public’s help in completing its goal to provide 300 Thanksgiving meals, and although they still need donations, they just received a large donation that will make those holiday food boxes a reality.

CHUM received a check donation of $18,000, allowing the food bank to buy all of the Thanksgiving supplies needed to make their food boxes.

The food bank recently purchased 300 Turkeys and will continue to gather other food items to be fully stocked by the end of October for the upcoming holiday.

“They did step up and saw the need and wanted to make a difference, and provided enough funds for us to provide 300 Thanksgiving boxes to our neighbors and friends in Duluth,” said CHUM Director of Distributive Services Scott Van Daele.

The food bank will be dispersing the 300 food boxes on four different days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, starting on November 18.

“We’re always in need of money for food and for boxes,” said Van Daele. “It costs a lot to do what we do, and the benefit is that we give it all away for free. That’s the fun part. The hard part is finding the funds and the food—the fun parts giving it away to somebody that really really needs it.”

They may have received the large donation in time to make their Thanksgiving boxes, but CHUM is always accepting donations to maintain its weekly food shelf and food boxes.