City Crews Responding to a Water Main Break in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The break was reported Tuesday morning and is located at 3122 Lyman Street.



City officials say water has been shut off on Lyman Street from Anson Avenue westerly to the dead-end of the water main.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

