College Of St. Scholastica Students Take Elementary Kids through World of STEM

Students from the College of St. Scholastica set up tables with different experiments like making ice cream with liquid nitrogen and little sculptures out of instant foam.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School in Duluth got to try out some cool science experiments with the help of some college kids.

Dozens of general chemistry students from the College of St. Scholastica set up tables with different experiments like making ice cream with liquid nitrogen and little sculptures out of instant foam.

Organizers say it helps young kids get into science, technology, engineering, and math as young girls especially tend to lose interest around 6th grade.

“We don’t have, always have the resources in our K thru 5 schools to provide hands-on experiments, so that puts a lot on the parents,” said Dr. Melanie Talaga, Assistant Professor and General Chemistry Lab Coordinator at CSS.

The college students learned a bit about teaching and had their wonder restored by the wide-eyed kids.

“One of our Benedictine values is the love of learning, and they recognized that in the elementary students and they realize that they kind of forgot the love of learning and the excitement from the students,” Dr. Talaga said.

Last year the event was virtual, and elementary students received backpacks with science kits they could do at home.

So according to Dr. Talaga, they were thrilled to see some of the students who helped them on the screen last year, in person this year.

“I tell my college students if they could take the excitement of learning from the elementary students into, back to our classroom, I’d be really happy,” she said.