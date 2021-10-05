Curl Mesabi to Host 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling Mixed Doubles

Curl Mesabi has hosted major events in the past, but this will be the first time they host an Olympic trial since the facility opened back in 1998.

EVELETH, Minn. – Later this month, Curl Mesabi will be hosting the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for curling mixed doubles.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Irvine, California, but was relocated to the Iron Range due to the high transmission of COVID-19 out on the west coast.

“It made it very challenging for everyone to be able to get there and for the COVID precautions to be able to be put in place in a safe way. With 18 athletes being within driving distance of Eveleth and USA Curling already renting out our facility, it just made sense for us to bring the Olympic Trials to Eveleth,” Curl Mesabi Foundation president Phill Drobnick said.

“It’s huge to be able to have live TV. We’re going to have NBC Sports filming this live. To be able to see the country watching from Eveleth Minnesota is going to be pretty cool for us to showcase our facility and to showcase our communities. That’s why this facility was built, to really host these world-class events,” Drobnick said.

The event will run from October 26th to the 31st. Information on volunteering and ticket sales will be announced later this week.