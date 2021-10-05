Glensheen Mansion Pumpkin Hunt is Back

DULUTH, Minn.- The Glensheen Mansion is preparing for the spooky season with a new theme for its daily scavenger hunt.

Aside from the historical site’s weekly events, as of October 1, they are officially set up for the daily Great Glensheen Pumpkin Hunt, running through October 31.

People can grab a map for the pumpkin hunt when buying their tickets, and once they have found all nine pumpkins they will receive a prize.

“We love doing the pumpkin hunt every October,” said temporary marketing associate Krysta Mielke. “It’s a great way for kids and kids at heart to kind of see more of the estate that they wouldn’t normally see. so folks of all ages can come on down.”

The nine pumpkins are hidden both inside and outside of the mansion, making the self-guided Glensheen tour more adventurous.