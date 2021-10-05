Kaleidoscope of Fall Foliage Shows Off at Lutsen Mountains

From Red to Orange, Yellow and Gold, the Colors Continue to Change Along Highway 61

LUTSEN, Minn. – By now, many of the maple leaves have fallen at Lutsen Mountains, making way for the thick birch and aspen forests to glow for a few more weeks.

“We spend all summer working on winter projects,” said Jim Vick, director of operations at Lutsen Mountains.

Before flakes fly, fall foliage captures a crowd of seismic proportions.

“Some of our strongest days are these fall weekends,” said Vick.

Foliage at Lutsen Mountains is expected to show off through at least the second weekend of October.

“It’s the topography largely. The fact that we have these real mountains here – the Sawtooth Mountains. We’re standing 1,100 feet above Lake Superior from the top of the ridgeline,” said Vick.

Aside from skiing in the winter, the mountain’s gondola ride receives an enormous amount of attention when Mother Nature puts on a light show in the forest.

“I’ve seen two-year-olds who are just thrilled with the ride with their face planted against the window,” said Vick.

Vick says the relaxing ride is perfect for visitors young and old.

“This is a ride that works for everyone,” said Vick.

“It was quick and convenient. Got tickets, stepped right on, and didn’t have to share it with anyone,” said visitor Sheri Hartwig.

For Hartwig, a trip north to see her daughter didn’t disappoint when it comes to autumn adventures.

“I would not have expected it to be this great at the end of September,” said Hartwig.

With wonderful weather and exceptional company, the Hartwigs are happy to witness the change of seasons while gliding over the treetops.

“So far it’s amazing, the fall colors are great and the water is so still today,” said visitor Emma Hartwig.

Back to business, Vick says this time of the year truly helps support the hardworking men and women who work tirelessly to help guests enjoy the great outdoors.

“Trying to keep that going in-between seasons gives us full-time, year-round employment,” said Vick. “Guests just want to come and watch waves roll in because, why not? It’s really amazing to watch.”

Lutsen Mountains is open daily up until MEA weekend which happens to begin on October 21st this year.

They are getting prepped and ready for ski season, with snowmaking expected to begin in just over a month.