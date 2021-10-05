LSC Holds Flu Shot Clinic

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior College held their second annual flu shot clinic Tuesday morning.

The organization Lead MN is partnered with Hennepin Healthcare to get students the flu vaccine at the college.

Roughly 80-100 students had registered to receive the shot helping to minimize the hospital intake because of the virus.

“And also help students who are going into the nursing program or healthcare. To make sure they are prepared and have preventative care before going into that direct sort of service work,” Lead MN Outreach Director, Fatu Magassouba says.

Lake Superior College also held a flu shot clinic for employees and family members on Tuesday.