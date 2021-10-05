Super One Foods Makes Big Donation to American Heart Association

On Tuesday, the store presented a check worth over 45-thousand dollars to the organization.

DULUTH, Minn. — Super One Foods made a large donation to the American Heart Association on Tuesday officially wrapping up their ‘life is why’ campaign.

Throughout most of September, cashiers at Super One Foods at 41 locations throughout three states collected donations from customers.

On Tuesday, the store presented a check worth over 45-thousand dollars to the organization.

It will be used for education, research and improved patient care.

Members of the American Heart Association are grateful for the donation.

“This is proof of what your cumulative efforts will do, “American Heart Association Development Director, Briana Johnson says.

“Though thousands of people throughout three states will make that one-dollar donation. They were able to make this substantial impact that will really make a difference in our community.”

According to organizers, these last few years they have received a record number of donations even with the pandemic.

The grocery store has been doing this fundraiser for the last 13 years.