Superior Boys Soccer Pick Up Senior Night Win as Kidd Scores 100th Career Goal

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior Jakob Kidd would score his 100th career goal as the Superior boys soccer team defeated Mesabi East 11-1 Tuesday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Ethan DeFoe led the way with four goals, while goalie Tanner Swanson played in the field and scored his first career goal for the Spartans.