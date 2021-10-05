UMD Football Talks Thrilling, Last-Second Win Over MSU-Moorhead

Freshman QB Logan Graetz connected with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Armani Carmickle with two seconds left in the game.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the UMD football team was without quarterback John Larson, who was out due to injury. The Bulldogs went with a game plan that would feature both Logan Graetz and Garret Olson, with the former coming up with the most clutch play of the season: an eight-yard touchdown pass to Armani Carmickle with two seconds left in the game that gave UMD a 26-21 road win over Minnesota State-Moorhead.

“Getting the ball to Armani Carmickle in any one of those situations and letting him go be an athlete was our mindset heading into that. We took a timeout with 14 seconds to go and knew we had two chances at the endzone,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

“The first one he caught, I thought he was in bounds. And Coach looks at me and he’s like run it back so I was like alright I’m going to do the same thing. And the safety didn’t play any differently so just took a shot and Armani made a great play on the ball,” Graetz said.

It was the third straight week for UMD that the game was decided on the final play. And even after a late fumble that led to the defense giving up a touchdown, the Bulldogs remained calm on their final drive.

“When you’re in that moment, a lot of your culture and your team can come out, good or bad. And look at the culture on our sideline. Our guys stayed together. We didn’t divide. We weren’t pointing fingers on who gave a play up or who didn’t make a play or whatever it may be. It was we wanted to come out and win the football game,” Wiese said.

As for Larson, Wiese says he is day-to-day and will be evaluated throughout the week. If he can’t go, Graetz will be back under center when the Bulldogs take on the University of Mary this weekend.