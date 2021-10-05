West Duluth Standoff Suspect Facing 21 Charges in Day-Long Crime Spree in Duluth, Superior

The 21 charges he faces include third-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated robbery, fleeing police, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

DULUTH/SUPERIOR- A wild day Friday in the Northland, as police charged Cody Lee Walker-Nelson, 30 with 21 counts in a day-long crime spree leading to a six-hour standoff.

According to court documents, the 30-year-old started the string of crimes Friday morning, allegedly burglarizing a house on the 3800 Block of Karky Road in Superior, and stealing 12 firearms.

Later that morning, he headed to West Duluth, where he is accused of stealing a Chevy Tahoe.

After driving the stolen Tahoe through the front gate of a property and entering a garage, pole barn, and residence, walker-nelson drove to New Duluth Auto on Commonwealth Avenue and attempted to break into a Subaru in their lot.

The owner came outside and asked him what he was doing. Reportedly with a sword in hand Walker-Nelson replied “I’m taking this.”

He gave up on the Subaru and drove away from the car dealership, allegedly pointing and firing a gun out the window — though police say they cannot confirm it was fired.

Driving down Grand Avenue, Walker-Nelson crashed into a transport van for Northshore Community Options with a driver and two vulnerable adults inside.

After hitting the van, police say walker-nelson drove to a Holiday Gas Station on the 5400 Block of Grand Avenue, and stole the Blue Ford Escape he drove to the standoff.

Before getting to the West Duluth Apartment, Walker-Nelson drove the wrong way on the Bong Bridge back into Superior.

According to authorities, he attempted to rob the Associated Bank on Belknap Street, through the drive-thru.

A short time later he drove back to Duluth and is accused of robbing a man and a woman in a vehicle at gunpoint in the Spirit Valley neighborhood.

In a high-speed chase reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, police pursued Walker-Nelson in the blue ford escape on Arrowhead Road, Kenwood Avenue, into the neighborhood of Myers Wilkins School, and down Mesaba Avenue.

Around 2:30, police said Walker-Nelson drove to the apartment on the 600 Block of North Central Avenue and barricaded himself with several guns in an apartment unit.

The 6-hour standoff that ensued was just blocks away from Laura MacArthur Elementary School, which went into lockdown before dismissing kids with police nearby.

“I was a little nervous at first but I know that the school had a good procedure in place and I felt safe, I felt that my children were safe,” said Derek Reinolt, a father whose kids go to Laura Mac Arthur.

“I know my children weren’t out and about but just for the general public safety it’s a little nerve-wracking,” he said.

While inside the apartment Walker-Nelson allegedly shot four times through the apartment window at a drone officers were using to survey him.

He tossed three guns out of the window which police say were linked to the burglary in Superior.

After officers used non-lethal tactics, Walker-Nelson surrendered and was arrested around 8:30 Friday night.

Police said when searching the apartment, they found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, guns, and even two swords.

