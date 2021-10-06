Boo at the Zoo Giant Pumpkin Arrives at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. – The Giant Pumpkin featured annually at the popular Boo at the Zoo event arrived Wednesday morning at the Lake Superior Zoo.

Local gardener Danny Tanner provided the colossal pumpkin to the zoo which was placed on the grounds today for the three Saturdays of Boo at the Zoo which kicks off next week.

This year, Boo at the Zoo will be held on Saturday, October 16, 23, and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each Saturday the special members-only hour will start at 9:00 a.m.

Guests of all ages can enjoy a safe trick-or-treating experience with food trucks, a pumpkin patch, games and activities, a magic show, mini photo sessions, and more.

To purchase tickets ahead of the event, visit www.lszooduluth.org.