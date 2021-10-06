College of St. Scholastica Holds 22nd Annual Community Day

DULUTH, Minn.- College of St. Scholastica students are participating in the school’s 22nd annual Community Day, where students volunteer to help the community.

“The mission of the college is to provide opportunities for our students to transform the world,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Students were sent all over the Northland to work on various projects. Cleaning up the Duluth YMCA, fixing up the Lower Chester Park ice rink, and organizing donations at the Damiano Center are among the places students are volunteering.

“Students, faculty, and staff actually. An opportunity to give back—to make the community in which we are a part of better in some meaningful way.”

Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams came out to fix the Lower Chester rink prior to the start of the skating season. Students painted a mural alongside the rink’s building and fixed up all of the benches.

“Obviously a day off is nice but it’s even nicer to give back to the community, it’s good, feels good. Rewarding,” said women’s hockey player Kayla Kasel.

Students who are community day veterans look forward to helping out wherever they can each year. Community Day is also a great way for students to bond, as they spend most of the day working on projects together.

“This is my fourth year participating in Community Day and I look forward to it every year, and it’s nice to get out and help others,” said men’s hockey player Michael Talbot.

For several students, Community Day is not just a day off from school but a great way to give back to the community.