Giant Pumpkin Arrives at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn.- Boo at the Zoo is making its return to the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth with an extra-large addition.

The pumpkin made its arrival just in time for Boo at the Zoo’s kick-off on October 16th.

The Halloween event welcomes people of all ages for trick or treating, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, and more.

“Having the giant pumpkin is a tradition for us,” said event coordinator Elizabeth Dixon. “I’ve worked at the zoo for almost ten years, and it’s been here every single year. So this is always a big step for Boo at the Zoo; it’s always the start of “it’s time” we’re ready to put all of the decorations up and make it happen.”

The pumpkin was brought over to the zoo by local gardener Danny Tanner, who provides a giant pumpkin for the spooky event, each year.

“It started a long time ago when I was just curious,” said local gardener Danny Tanner. “I’ve always wanted to grow pumpkins but then the challenge of growing a big pumpkin. And the most important thing is, is high-quality seeds, picking the right parents of the seeds, and then soil.”

The giant gourd may not look like your traditional pumpkin, but it is a significant tradition for the zoo and its visitors.

Boo at the Zoo will open on October 16, 23, and 30.