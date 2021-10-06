Home Decorating Contest Part of Superior Spooktacular Event

Judging will take place October 21st through the 24th with the winners announced on the 25th.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Spooky things are going on in Superior all throughout the month.

Several homes and businesses throughout the city have signed up for the free event called “haunt your house.”

It’s all part of the annual superior spooktacular held every October geared towards getting people more involved in community activities.

“We really want people to enter this just for the fun of it. To go out there and use their creativity and to do something fun for the community and get the city of Superior participating in something spooktacular for Halloween,” Spooktacular Decorating Contest Chair, Carolyn Neslon-Kavajecz says.

Homes have until the 15th to register.

