Parents File Lawsuit Against Rock Ridge School District Over Mask Mandate

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Following last week’s announcement that Rock Ridge schools would be implementing a mask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors a group of parents has responded by filing a lawsuit against the district on Monday.

The group of nearly 300 parents is asking in the lawsuit to cease implementation of the district’s “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan” and to remove the requirement that students wear face masks/coverings while inside any district facility or attending any indoor event.

Additionally, they are asking that the district create an alternative learning option where students who “choose to not wear face coverings/masks will not be deprived of an education.”

On September 27 the Rock Ridge School Board voted to implement their “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan” which included a mask mandate in an effort to mitigate the potential for transmission in the schools and communities.

The plaintiffs say that while they recognize it is the district’s duty to provide students and staff with a safe and healthy environment, the mask mandate ” does not further this goal, is arbitrary in its implementation, denies students their right to an education under the Minnesota Constitution and will force parents into unlawful actions should their children exercise recognized fundamental rights.”

The district has 20 days to provide a written response to the summons.