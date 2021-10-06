Portland Malt Shoppe Nears End of Season, Reflects on Success

DULUTH, Minn. — For the past two years, while businesses have responded and adjusted to covid, one local and traditional business has still proven to be a fan favorite.

The Portland Malt Shoppe on East Superior has been in business since 1989, and as they prepare to close down for the season, staff tells us that since they are such a well-known place among tourists and locals they have continued to reel in strong business through the tough times.

Even though its always sad to close up for the year, they are staying positive that next year will be even better. So, make sure to head down there before their last day October 17th. Their business hours currently are 11 to 7.