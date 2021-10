Semitruck Hauling Leinenkugel’s Beer Crashes on I-94 in Wisconsin

Officials are clearing the scene after a semitruck hauling Leinenkugel’s beer crashed Wednesday morning near Hixton, Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at about 9:15 a.m., authorities responded to a rollover crash involving a semitruck on I-94 in Jackson County.

The right lane was closed for a period of time as officials cleared the scene.

The crash is under investigation.