Superior’s Jakob Kidd Becomes 13th Player in WIAA History to Score 100 Goals

Kidd won't be going too far when he's scoring goals in college as he has already committed to joining the UW-Superior men's soccer team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tuesday night, Superior’s Jakob Kidd scored his 100th career goal for the Spartans.

Kidd becomes the 13th player in Wisconsin prep boys soccer history to hit the century mark. He says being able to share the moment with his teammates on the field and his family and friends in the stands made it that much more special.

“They were all proud of me, happy for me so it was really nice seeing that. I got the game ball. I got a poster for me. Everyone was kind of hoping for it and it was really nice to have everyone there for me. It’s been a grind, but being able to reach this milestone is really set in that doing the hard work really pays off,” said Kidd.

And Kidd won’t be going too far when he’s scoring goals in college as he has already committed to joining the UW-Superior men’s soccer team.