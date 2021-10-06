Target Submits Application for Expansion, Remodel Project in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Target Corporation has submitted a development application for an expansion and remodel project for the Duluth Target location.

According to the application submitted to the Planning Commission, the Target store will undergo a complete store remodel and an exterior upgrade and expansion of 16,448 square feet on the north side of the building.

“The new store will be 155,353 SF in size; the reorganized interior layout will enable Target to have the right combination of retail sales floor, storage, and inventory to address and deliver the product to our guests, be it in the store, directly to their cars or to their homes,” the document states.

The multimillion-dollar remodel will also include a new adult beverage department with a separate entry for shoppers, a relocated 24 stall drive-up station with a contactless delivery option, an expanded grocery area, and new restroom facilities.

Target Corp says the store will remain fully operational during construction.

According to the application, the construction of the proposed expansion and remodel is currently scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 and will be completed in 2023.