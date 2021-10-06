UMD Men’s Hockey Set for Season Opener Against Bemidji State

Friday night's game will be in Bemidji, while Saturday's will take place at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop for both games is set for just after 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team is coming off a solid 4-2 exhibition win over Wisconsin.

All three goaltenders played a period and a few of the younger players got some valuable ice time. As far as the lineups, head coach Scott Sandelin says it’s still a work in progress.

“We’re going to go in and have a lineup Friday and if we need to make some changes, we’ll make some changes. If we like what we see, we won’t make any changes. Some of it is up to the players and how they play. We’re going to get guys in. It’s just, I’m not going to sit here and say it’s going to be automatic,” said Sandelin.

The Bulldogs will open the regular season with a home-and-home series against Bemidji State. The 15th-ranked Beavers dropped their exhibition game to North Dakota. But last season, they played in the WCHA playoff semi-finals, as well as the East Region championship game.

“They’ll be tight. They’ll be blocking shots. I think we just go to get to the inside there, be hard in front of their net and hard in front of our net. We know that they’ll be hard to play against so we got to compete everywhere on the ice,” said team captain Noah Cates.

“Four of their top five scorers are back. Probably the only thing that they didn’t get back was goaltending. They’re kind of in the same position we were last year. They’re trying to figure out who’s going to be that guy or which guys are going to win hockey games for them,” Sandelin said.

