UMD Women’s Hockey Welcomes Rivals Minnesota for Home Opener

Puck drop for Friday night's game at Amsoil Arena is set for 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s back to work for the UMD women’s hockey team as they get set for another week of WCHA play. But it will be tough to act like it’s just a normal weekend series as the Bulldogs will welcome arch rivals Minnesota to town.

These two teams met only twice last season with the Gophers coming out on top in both games at Amsoil Arena. But it hasn’t been a great start to the season for Minnesota as they were swept last weekend by Ohio State.

“They’re not going to like that they’re coming in here 0-2 so they’re going to be hungry and really give everything they got because they want to get that first win. And we’re going to be ready, too, because we feel like we should be 2-0 after the weekend,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

“Having everyone in the rink be there and the atmosphere that we’re going to have, I think we’re just super excited to have our first home series and that it is the Gophers, there’s going to be a lot of excitement and hopefully a little bit of nerves, but we use that to our advantage,” senior forward Gabbie Hughes said.

UMD is hoping their power play production will carry over into this upcoming weekend. After scoring just four power play goals all of last season, the Bulldogs scored two on the man advantage against Minnesota State Mankato.

“It’s a different group and a little bit different structure, but the creativity allows us to do what we do on our first power play especially. The creative minds are allowed to be creative,” Hughes said.

“We’re getting to the point where we can read penalty kills a little bit better. I think understanding what the kill is trying to do allows you to make good decisions on the power play,” said Crowell.

