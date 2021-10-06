Vehicle Microchip Shortage Continues in Northland

The trade-in value has gone up for many cars helping absorb some of the rising costs of new vehicles.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Car dealerships are still feeling the effects of the pandemic as a shortage of microchips continues.

A semi-conductor is a computer chip in the vehicle that helps run its run all the electronics a car has, such as the radio.

The shortage throughout 2020 has caused a ripple effect meaning fewer vehicles have been built throughout the U.S and the rest of the world.

It’s caused a major car inventory shortage.

Over at Kari Toyota in Superior, the dealership says about 40% of their inventory is already sold to local customers before they are even delivered to the lot.

“In a way you maybe have to plan a little more as a consumer. You have to be a little patient because the vehicle is not right here to be had. In reality, a lot of people to get the vehicle they want they have to wait until the vehicle is in the build stage to get here,” Kari Toyota Owner, Chris Kari says.

On the positive side, it creates a unique buying opportunity for consumers.

