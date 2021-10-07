Cloquet Football Looks to Keep Rolling as Regular Season Winds Down

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Friday night in Eveleth as they take on Rock Ridge.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet football team is coming off a big win over Hermantown last week.

The defense came up big for the Lumberjacks, holding the Hawks to just a single touchdown and less than 100 yards on the ground. Head coach Tom Lenarz says he wants his squad to keep it rolling.

“For us it was really big because we had kind of been scuffling for a couple weeks. We lost two games that we certainly were in, but didn’t play well enough to win. And with high school kids, a lot of it is about confidence. We felt like we did some good things, didn’t win either of those games, so it was great to see a great effort on both sides of the ball rewarded with a victory,” said Lenarz.

