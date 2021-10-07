Doctors Say Flu Shot is Extremely Vital in a COVID-19 World

Doctors with MedExpress Recommend Patients Receive Both the COVID-19 Vaccine, and a Flu Shot this Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re also approaching one of the most critical seasons for the health of Americans – flu season.

Although COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask, staying home, social distancing, and handwashing contributed to a decline in 2020-2021 flu incidence, flu viruses are constantly changing and it’s not unusual for new flu viruses to appear each year.

In addition, like with COVID-19, certain people, including adults older than 65, pregnant people, and adults with chronic health conditions, are at higher risk of developing complications from the flu, resulting in hospitalizations or even death.

As we saw throughout allergy season, symptoms common to allergies can be mistaken for COVID and vice-versa.

Similarly, there are signs and symptoms that COVID-19 and influenza both share including symptoms such as fever, cough, and a loss of taste or smell.

Since some people, particularly older adults, may develop severe or life-threatening complications from the flu, it remains important to get one of the multiple FDA-licensed influenza vaccines that are produced annually.

