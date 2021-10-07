Duluth Fire Department Delivers Ice Cream to Children

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department surprised a couple of lucky kids Thursday with an ice cream party for their work during Fire Prevention Week.

K-5th graders from around the city submitted a safety checklist to the Duluth Fire Department, as well as an escape route in their homes in case of a fire. Two lucky kids were chosen as winners Thursday to receive some treats from Bridgeman’s, delivered by the firefighters.

“We love it cause then were not responding to these people on the emergency level, we get to have the good positive interaction without any stress, so it puts smiles on our faces as much as it puts smiles on the kids faces,” Chris Orman, Deputy Fire Marshall for the DFD said.

The fire department normally gives kids rides to school in the trucks, but have switched to ice cream the past two years because of covid concerns. They hope to return to rides in 2022.