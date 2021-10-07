Duluth Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Vandalism Suspects

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says the individuals have been identified.

UPDATE: The individuals in relation to the below incident have been identified and charges will be pending. We want to thank the community for helping us identify the individuals. — Duluth MN Police (@DuluthMNPolice) October 7, 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals in the above photo in connection to a vandalism incident in downtown Duluth.

According to police, officers responded to Lake Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday on a report of the three men throwing an electric scooter off the Aerial Lift Bridge into the Canal.

Police say the suspects are described as white males in their early to mid-’20s.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows who these individuals are is encouraged to call the Property Crimes Unity at 218-730-5160.