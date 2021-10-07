Haunted Ship is Back by the DECC

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Haunted Ship is back tonight for its first haunting of the season after taking a break for three years due to repairs and the pandemic.

The S.S. William A. Irvin is completely decked out for the spooky season and is themed, “What Are You Afraid of?” From touch to smell, the haunting experience utilizes all of the human senses to scare visitors.

“You know, we pride ourselves in trying to scare as many people as we can, and we actually scare by all senses,” said DECC Internal Operations Steve Rankila. “So if you come in here and if it’s something by the light that you see or something that you touch or something that you even smell, we incorporate all your senses into the haunt.”

There are about 60 characters spread throughout the hour-long tour for added effect. The Haunted Ship will be open at night, Thursday through Saturday, starting tonight at 6:30.

It is required for kids 12 years old and younger to be accompanied by an adult while taking the tour.