High-End Condos Planned For Waterfront Property

DULUTH, Minn. — A new high-end condominium development is being planned for prime waterfront property in Duluth.

F.I. Salter real estate, which built Pier B Resort in Duluth, wants to build a four-story, 16-unit condo complex at 23rd Avenue East along the Lakewalk next to Beacon Pointe Resort.

The condos would cost anywhere from $900,000 to $2 million.

F.I. Salter’s president says the location was a no-brainer once they found a market for the condos.

“Not only from Duluthian’s but people from Twin Cities and Chicago who realize they can work anywhere in the country. And so escaping to Duluth with the fabulous quality of life we have is really attractive to them,” said Sandy Hoff, president of F.I. Salter.

The real estate company will go before the Duluth Planning Commission next week to ask for a height variance 10 feet above what’s allowed today of 45 feet.

Hoff believes the change would not affect anyone’s views.

The hope is to break ground next spring.