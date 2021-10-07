Local Food Bank Needs Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn.- Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with its BackPack Program, distributing food to schools.

The BackPack Program sends food to various Northland schools on Wednesdays, twice a month, so that kids can have meals provided on the weekends.

Volunteers are needed to pick up food from the food bank facility and transport it to the schools.

“A program to feed children on the weekends,” said executive director Shaye Morris. “So we’re packing bags of food here, and then within schools, nurses, teachers, and other staff may identify a child who has a need in their home for food on weekends.”

The second Harvest food bank is looking for about a dozen volunteers with a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.

Volunteers will work every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month for two hours, starting at 9:30 a.m.