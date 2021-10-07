LSC Integrated Manufacturing Open House

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior College hosted the annual integrated manufacturing open house today at their downtown location.

That’s campus offers computerized machines, 3D printers and scanners, robotic welders, and a variety of other high tech equipment, all at affordable costs for students interested.

There’s a strong work force demand for machinists, welders and engineers right now, which means this open house comes at the perfect time to prepare students for a job right out of school.

“We’re really fortunate to have instructors and deans and administrators that are well connected in the community so they know where the jobs are, so a lot of times our students have jobs lined up before they even graduate, and right now in manufacturing we have a 100% job placement rate so this is really a great time to get into manufacturing,” Daniel Fanning, Vice President of Lake Superior College, said.

If you missed out the open house, LSC is happy to set up personalized tours as well.