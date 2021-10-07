Maddie Rooney Returns to UMD Women’s Hockey as Goaltending Consultant

The Andover native is currently in the U.S. national team's residency program in the lead up to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD goalie Maddie Rooney is returning to her alma mater as the new volunteer goalie consultant for the women’s hockey team.

The Andover native is currently in the U.S. national team’s residency program in the lead up to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Rooney is the program’s all-time leader in saves, games played and minutes played by a netminder. She is also third in wins with 59.