Prep Boys Soccer: Duluth East, Hermantown End Regular Season on High Note

It was a great end to the regular season for the Greyhounds and the Hawks.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their final game of the regular season, the Duluth East boys soccer team defeated Superior 8-2 Thursday night at Ordean Stadium.

Hermantown also got a win in their season finale as they topped Duluth Denfeld 2-0, behind goals from Ely Young and Dylan Onofreychuck.