Prep Volleyball: Proctor Tops Hermantown, Duluth Marshall Defeats Duluth Denfeld

The Rails got the win on their home court, while the Hilltoppers were victorious on the road.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, it was Proctor over Hermantown 3-1 and Duluth Marshall picked up a road win over Duluth Denfeld 3-1.