St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Drop Home Match to UW-Eau Claire

Nevin Bajic and Miki Lumsden each scored for the Saints in the second half.

DULUTH, Minn. – An early hole was too deep to dig out of as the St. Scholastica men’s soccer team fell to UW-Eau Claire 5-2 Thursday afternoon at Saints Field.

Nevin Bajic and Miki Lumsden each scored for the Saints in the second half. CSS will host Hamline on Saturday.