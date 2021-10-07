UMD Hockey Players Excited for Return of Fans to Amsoil Arena

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, Amsoil Arena is the place to be as the UMD men’s and women’s hockey teams will both be in action on Saturday. It will also mark the return of fans to the venue, which has the players even more hyped for this weekend’s games.

“We know they are unconditional family members that will always be there to support us. But when we have fans that choose to come out there and they just love watching hockey, it’s special to have that feeling. And when you step out there, we want to show off what we have and we want to showcase how good our team is,” said Gabbie Hughes.

“It was just different last year, obviously. We kind of had to say we had to bring our own energy. No one else is going to bring it for us. But the fans bring a new element. It’s a lot more fun, a lot more life to the game. We’re just looking forward to getting the fans back, the students back and it should be a blast on Saturday,” Noah Cates said.

UMD also announced Thursday that they have broken the record for most student season tickets ever sold. Puck drop for the women’s game on Saturday is 3:01 p.m., with the men’s game scheduled for 7:07 p.m.