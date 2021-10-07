UWS Guest Speaker Talks Data Surveillance

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — There are quite a few websites and virtual programs that colleges are using to help make academics easier, but one expert that visited UWS today says campuses need to be more aware of one possible issue with those platforms.

A law professor from New York talked to students, staff, and others at her guest lecture on Thursday about how their private data may not be so secure on these sites.

For example, if a college uses a third-party website for students to submit their essays and projects to, those websites might actually be selling that student’s personal information after it’s captured such as their name, address, and more.

She says with so many platforms out there made by outside companies and not the colleges themselves, it’s hard to ever know which ones might be selling personal data of their users.

“Be aware that when you’re using research products in your school or you are using classroom management products that those are third parties and we are not sure how they are using our data,” CUNY School of Law Professor, Sarah Lamdan says.

She added that some of these virtual programs also have the major flaw of falsely flagging some students for cheating on tests they’re taking on their computers at home, based on their movements in front of web cameras.