Active Adventures: Superior Farmers’ Market

The market will continue through the end of October.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In this week’s Active Adventures we stop by the Superior Farmer’s Market to check out what they have to offer in the homestretch of the harvest season.

In addition to locally grown produce and meat products, you can also check out a variety of home crafts including handmade winter gear to prep for winter. Prepare to spend more time than expected at the Superior Farmer’s Market due to all the smiles and friendly conversations to be had with local farmers and crafters.

