Businesses are Busy with Customers Winterizing

TWIN PORTS- Northlanders are preparing for the winter season in more ways than one, getting ready before the first snowfall.

Local businesses are seeing an uptick in customers, whether people are looking for a new pair of snow boots or winterizing their vehicles.

Northwest Outlet in Superior is flooded with customers getting ready for the colder weather. From gloves to winter coats, the outdoor apparel store has a variety of items for all ages.

“The damp and chill in the air is kind of getting people thinking a little bit about winter and it’s starting to look more like winter,” said Scott Miller from the Northwest Outlet. “In the store here we’ve got all the stuff going up on the walls and everything is coming in. we’re getting just truckloads of stuff every day and we’re struggling to find places to stash it now.”

Northlanders are not only winterizing their closets, but local auto shops are seeing their schedules filled with tire changes and maintenance checkups.

Duluth Tire and Accessories in West Duluth recommend drivers get a head start on installing snow tires and checking their antifreeze.

“I would recommend to anybody, probably just to come in this time of year, even if you don’t think you need tires—just to have us take a quick look,” said Service Manager Jim Mclellan. “They can swing in anytime, we can make sure your tread depths are still good and make sure your pressures are good, because we don’t wanna be stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire or something either and when they’re slippery roads.”

Winter is right around the corner, so make sure you have enough time to winterize your closet and vehicles.