City Seeking Public Input with Broadband Survey

DULUTH, Minn. — “One of the things we have learned in the past 18 months, the past two years is the urgent need we have in this community for every resident in this community to have access to reliable high-speed internet or broadband,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson says.

On Friday the city of Duluth announced they are looking for the public to participate in a broadband internet survey going through November 12th.

“We need and want our residents to inform our vision for community connectivity,” Larson says.

Not just residents, but businesses as well so the city can understand the gaps in services.

“At least 20% of Duluth residents don’t have any internet access. 20%. Of those that do, 15% only have access through their phone plan,” Larson says.

Now, the goal is to get every community member connected in their homes allowing for a master broadband plan.

“We are looking to collect as much information as you can share. That will help us better to represent and recommend service options and make sure we can spread the internet equitably throughout the city,” Duluth Economic Developer, Emily Nygren says.

One million dollars from the cities American Rescue Plan funds will be reserved to give incentive to new service providers.

The survey will also be available in physical copy form in Duluth libraries.

