Cruise Industry Could Cause Boost in Duluth Economy

In January of 2022, the Viking ship will sail to Antarctica and the Great Lakes.

DULUTH, Minn. — In 2022 the Viking cruise ship will be in the Great Lakes and Duluth is poised to reap the benefits.

A report published by UMD’s Bureau of Business and Economics revealing initial visits would have a small economic impact, but over time it could add 60 jobs annually and more than five million dollars in added spending throughout the city.

The hope is that more cruise ships will frequent Duluth and the city considers making Duluth a permanent port of call.

“So that would allow for travelers to actually disembark in the city. If that were to occur, more and more ships not just Viking but other kinds of companies could come and use Duluth as a port of call. So that could potentially have a bigger impact,” Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director, Monica Haynes says.

