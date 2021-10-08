DECC Preparing to Welcome Fans Back to UMD Hockey Games

The DECC says they're also dealing with worker shortages, but are planning to have four concession stations opened fill with local food options.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD hockey teams will make their returns to AMSOIL Arena, and fans will also be back.

Fans are allowed back at AMSOIL, they just have to be wearing masks. After limited fans and no concessions open last year, the DECC is preparing to return to normal operations. They say they’re also dealing with worker shortages, but are planning to have four concession stations open filled with local food options.

“There used to be a time where you’d have to choose in your concession line between maybe getting a burger or getting a beer. Now, those are combined into one so people can get both at the same time. Mike and Jen’s cocoa is new and Duluth Coffee Company so folks can come to a game but also feel like they have a taste of this area,” communications director at the DECC Lucie Amundsen said.

The DECC adds that they plan to add new and fun food options throughout the season.