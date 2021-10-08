Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores from 10/8/21

Here's all of the action from Friday night, including road wins for Grand Rapids, Esko and Cloquet.

DULUTH, Min. – In prep football action, Grand Rapids scored 37 straight points in the second half to get the 56-28 win over Duluth East. Here’s all the other scores from Friday night:

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK SIX

Braham 0, Moose Lake-Willow River 49

Esko 46, Hibbing 0

Cloquet 27, Rock Ridge 6

Pine City 8, Two Harbors 12

Hermantown 28, Aitkin 6

International Falls 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 22

Rush City 62, Mesabi East 32

Cook County 14, Ely 8

North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20

WISCONSIN PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK EIGHT

Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6

Northwestern 46, St. Croix Falls 20

Northwood/Solon Springs 33, Lake Holcombe 6