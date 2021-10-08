Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores from 10/8/21
Here's all of the action from Friday night, including road wins for Grand Rapids, Esko and Cloquet.
DULUTH, Min. – In prep football action, Grand Rapids scored 37 straight points in the second half to get the 56-28 win over Duluth East. Here’s all the other scores from Friday night:
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK SIX
Braham 0, Moose Lake-Willow River 49
Esko 46, Hibbing 0
Cloquet 27, Rock Ridge 6
Pine City 8, Two Harbors 12
Hermantown 28, Aitkin 6
International Falls 26, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 22
Rush City 62, Mesabi East 32
Cook County 14, Ely 8
North Branch 46, Duluth Denfeld 20
WISCONSIN PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK EIGHT
Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6
Northwestern 46, St. Croix Falls 20
Northwood/Solon Springs 33, Lake Holcombe 6