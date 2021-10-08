Road Maintenance Workers Needed in Duluth

The city is actively looking for people with a commercial driver's license to fill these positions.

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth is looking for employees who can operate heavy equipment.

As we are nearing the winter season, there is a need for more people to plow snow and maintain icy roads in Duluth. The city is actively looking for people with a commercial driver’s license to fill these positions.

Snow season is one of Duluth’s most beautiful times of the year, but maintaining in those conditions requires several people.

“So we want to let people know that if you’re a qualified class A or class B commercial driver’s license if you want to get into the winter maintenance and maintenance aspect that we are hiring for those two positions right now,” said Street Maintenance Operations Coordinator Geoff Vukelich.

The City of Duluth is continuously looking for ways to improve the roads, sidewalks, and trails, meaning good employees who can efficiently help.

“It’s a very dynamic job. In the wintertime, obviously, where we live, snow plowing and ice control is a big portion of it,” said Vukelich. “That eats up pretty much six months of the year. And then in the summertime, obviously we have pothole season that people are just so in love with, along with our sweeping program to make sure we get up all of the debris from what we put down in the winter.”

The open positions are a part of the Public Works and Utilities Department, listed as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Street Maintenance Laborer.

If you’re interested in applying, you can find more information about the open job positions on the City of Duluth Website.