UMD Men’s Hockey Top Bemidji State in Season Opener

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team opened their season with a road win over Bemidji State 4-2 Friday night at the Sanford Center.

Luke Loheit, Noah Cates, Quinn Olson and Koby Bender each scored for the Bulldogs. UMD will look to sweep BSU Saturday in their home opener at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.