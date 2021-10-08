UMD Planning to Enhance Fan Experience at AMSOIL Arena

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD hockey fans are certainly excited to return to AMSOIL Arena as a record number of student season tickets were sold for men’s hockey.

UMD says they’re planning to really enhance their fan experience with video and in-game activities to help not only the fans but also the players enjoy the experience.

“We have some great fan experience stuff with some of our great local partners to engage our crowd with and get back to some fun, interactive things but at the same time, we also have worked with some national video production companies to elevate some of our video production content for the videoboard pregame, for starting lineups to really get the crowd and the students energized before puck drop,” assistant athletic director for marketing and sales Brian Nystrom said.

UMD is doing digital tickets for students, as well as having that option available for general admission.